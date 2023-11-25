Drone Attack: Nearly 40% Of Shaheds Downed By Mobile Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 40% of the record number of Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched overnight Saturday were shot down by mobile fire groups, which allowed the Ukrainian forces to save many valuable surface-to-air missiles.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force Command, spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"This time, I'd like to thank our mobile fire groups. This is the echelon tasked with shooting down UAVs in order to reduce the use of costly surface-to-air guided missiles. Today, mobile groups shot down 40 percent of incoming targets," the spokesman aid.

According to him, earlier the share of drones shot down by mobile groups reached up to 50 percent, but in absolute numbers it was five to 10 UAVs, while today it was a total of 71 Shaheds that were shot down all together (an update by the Air Force said 74 drones were intercepted – ed.)

Ihnat reminded that the previous "record" was observed on New Year's Eve when Russia launched 45 kamikaze drones, and the following night (39 UAVs).

As Ukrinform reported, in the early hours of Saturday, Russian invaders launched 75 Shahed-131/136 one-way attack UAVs. According to an updated report by the Air Force, 74 of them were shot down. Kyiv was the main target of the drone attack.

Photo: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces