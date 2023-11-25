-->


Bodies Of People Killed In Avalanche In Iran's Lorestan Province Found


11/25/2023 8:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The bodies of three climbers who died following an avalanche in Lorestan province in western Iran have been found, Trend reports.

Thus, as Iranian media said, the total number of dead climbers increased to five.

On November 24, nine climbers were caught in an avalanche at Sanboran heights in Lorestan province, and four of them were found by rescuers and hospitalized.

