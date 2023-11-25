Australia Takes Centre Stage At Prowine Mumbai 2023, Showcasing The Best In Australian Wines

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th Nov 2023, Mumbai: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) facilitated the presence of 24 esteemed Australian wineries at ProWine Mumbai this year – the largest-ever Australian wine delegation to India. This initiative was delivered in partnership with the state governments of South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia with the support of Wine Australia.



Known for their bold innovation, unique environments, and over 100 quality grape varieties, Australian wines are redefining the beverage landscape. Breaking free from tradition, each sip promises a distinctive experience. The timing couldn\'t be better for Australian wines in India. The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) entered into force on 29 December 2022 and has already seen the 150% tariff on Australian wine over US$5 per bottle (CIF) substantially reduced, with further reductions over the next eight years. In about a month\'s time, premium Australian wines will see another round of phased tariff cuts making Australian wines a great proposition for Indian wine importers.



The Australia-India Business Exchange program – or AIBX – aims to raise awareness of commercial opportunities among Indian and Australian businesses and to provide practical support for Australian businesses with market entry and expansion. The tagline of AIBX is \'partnering for prosperity\' – and Austrade has chosen that deliberately to reflect the importance of two-way partnerships driving growth in both our economies.



\"We are proud to bring a great variety of Australian wines to ProWine Mumbai this year,\" shared John Southwell, Trade, and Investment Commissioner (Agrifood). \"This event was a testament to the thriving partnership between Australia and India, fostering trade and cultural exchange. We have delivered an immersive experience, showcasing the diversity and excellence of Australian wines that are fit for the Indian palate to support the continued development of India\'s thriving wine food and wine scene – and the businesses that support them.\"



ProWine has seen some great examples of these thriving partnerships beginning, including two Victorian wineries Zilzie Wines and Rathbone Wine Group securing partnerships with Indian distributors to bring their wonderous wines to Indian consumers.



About The Australian Trade and Investment Commission



The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government\'s international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We generate market information and insights, promote Australian capability, and facilitate connections through our extensive global network.

