Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Ambassadors Of Brazil, Oman, Somalia

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received copies of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil Marcelo Otavio Dantas Loures da Costa, HE Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi, and HE Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali.
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.
