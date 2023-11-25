Mod: All Forces Arrive In Kuwait For Integration Ex I

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced Saturday that all ground forces participating in the "Integration Ex I" due tomorrow (Sunday) have arrived in Kuwait. The exercise will conclude on December 7.

The exercise will be hosted by the General Command of the Kuwaiti Army, represented by its ground forces, with the participation of the Peninsula Shield Force, the ministry said in a press release.

The participating units will carry out the field exercise in Al-Adra' and Abraq areas, northwest of Kuwait, it added.

The ministry underlined the great importance of this first field exercise of the Peninsula Shield Force after the establishment of the unified military command.

This exercise embodies dedication and integration between the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it pointed out. (end)

ahk











MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107483848