Israel Bars Worshippers From Jerusalem Holy Site

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov 25 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Saturday denied entrance to Al Aqsa Mosque to dozens of worshipers from occupied Jerusalem and Israeli Arabs.The Islamic Waqf (endowments) Department, which runs the holy compound, said in a statement that worshipers performed prayers in the streets outside the holy compound after they were denied access to the mosque where police enforced restrictions that have been in place for two months.It said most of those who were denied entrance were elderly men and women who came from Arab towns in Israel.Also in occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities forced an Arab citizen to demolish his own house in the neighborhood of Jabal Al Mukaber south of the city for being constructed without a permit.Rami Al-Zeer said municipality of the occupation authority ordered the demolition or else he will pay a fine, adding that the 80-square-meter structure is home to a family of four and that he repeatedly tried in vain to obtain a license.