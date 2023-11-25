FM: 2023 The Bloodiest Year For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 25 (Petra) -- Deputy Premier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, said on Saturday that 2023 is the bloodiest year for Palestinians in over a decade.In a joint press conference with the Foreign Ministers of Slovenia Tanja Fajon and Portugal Joao Cravinho, Safadi reiterated the importance of continued work with the international community to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza.Israel attacks anyone who disagrees with its policy or demands a ceasefire in Gaza, he said, stating that Israel cannot remain above the law and calling on the international community to pay attention to the ongoing Israeli escalation against the Palestinians.Safadi referred to Israel's boycott of a Union for the Mediterranean meeting in Barcelona tomorrow, adding that it does not want to listen, but it must face responsibility for the war crimes in Gaza, which fall under the legal term "genocide".He warned that displacement of the people of Gaza would not be a solution, but it would aggravate the situation.The Slovenian minister stressed Jordan's strategic role in achieving regional security and peace, adding that her country shares the Kingdom's and the world's concern over developments in the West Bank.She said Slovenia rejects the forced displacement of the population of Gaza and that it wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and allowing the largest possible humanitarian and relief aid to enter the Strip.For his part, the Portuguese minister said he is against the displacement of Gazans, stressing that only diplomatic and political solutions can solve the dispute in the region.He stressed the importance of achieving the two-state solution, adding that the West Bank and Gaza are one geographical unit, and expressing Portugal's support of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.