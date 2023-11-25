Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Very 'Difficult'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Aed Yaghi, director of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, says the four-day truce in the Gaza Strip is not enough to deal with the many challenges facing the people living in the enclave.
“The situation is too difficult. We are speaking about 1.6 million Palestinians in the south. The shelters are too crowded. It is not enough for even 10 percent of these people,” he told Al Jazeera from Khan Younis.
“There is no clean water or proper sanitation.”
Moreover, Yaghi said the aid group had lost contact with its staff in northern Gaza, where much of the fighting has taken place.“We are worried about the safety of our teams.”
