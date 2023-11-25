Two Qatari Planes Head To Egypt's Arish Carrying Aid To Support Palestinian Brothers In Gaza

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Two Qatari Armed Forces planes headed on Saturday to the city of Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 46 tons of aid, including six ambulances and food supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Ministry of Public Health, in preparation for transporting it to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 16 with a total of 579 tons of aid.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

