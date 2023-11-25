Russia Stages Most Massive Strike Targeting Kyiv On Holodomor Anniversary - Klitschko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eve of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, the Russian army staged the most massive drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

That's according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy

Klitschko , Ukrinform reports.

According to the mayor, today is a tragic date for Ukrainians, 90 years of the terrible Holodomor. Over 10 million Ukrainians were tortured by totalitarian Russia through hunger. And for 90 years, Russia has been trying to hide any evidence of that genocide.

Today, Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainians with missiles and drones, leave them without heating and electricity in winter, destroying Ukrainian cities and villages, once again committing genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"This night, on the eve of Holodomor, Russian barbarians staged the most massive drone attack on the capital," the mayor said.

"We remember, and the world is aware of the crimes committed 90 years ago. And we will do everything so that our children and grandchildren remember what Russia is doing today," Klitschko emphasized.

"The aggressor must be held accountable once and for all! So that future generations of Ukrainians do not die because of Russia's sick fantasies. Eternal memory to all Ukrainians tortured to death by Russia!" concluded the mayor.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Air Defense Forces shot down more than 40 kamikaze drones targeting Kyiv overnight Saturday.