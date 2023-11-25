Nearly Dozen Russian Soldiers Surrender Near Avdiivka Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some Russian soldiers are surrendering near the embattled town of Avdiivka where about a dozen invaders "chose life" last night.

That's according to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Forces, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russian invaders started to surrender. Yesterday, in Donetsk region, three of them 'chose life', and overnight, according to the latest reports, up to a dozen occupiers surrendered, too," Shtupun said.

War update: Ukraine reports 74 combat engagements in past 24 hours

According to the spokesman, the enemy reduced the number of airstrikes in the area significantly compared to the previous day but their infantry remains active. Near Avdiivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 assaults. The invaders now rarely deploy armored fighting vehicles after losing many of those during their third offensive wave launched a few days ago.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 24, Russian forces operating in the Tavria zone launched four airstrikes, engaged with Ukrainian troops 50 times, and fired off 912 artillery rounds.

This photo is illustrative