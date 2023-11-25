Zelensky: Ukraine Never To Forget Victims Of Holodomor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will never forget its people, whose lives were taken by the genocidal Holodomor launched by the Soviet regime.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who delivered an address on the Holodomor anniversary via Facebook.

"Ninety years have passed. Today our prayers will be heard. And so will our words in defense of justice. And there will be our solidarity - the solidarity of all free people who will light candles of remembrance as a sign that Ukraine will never forget its people whose lives were taken by the Holodomor genocide.," the head of state said.

He noted that "when the work of our air defense system was heard on the night before the day of remembrance of the genocide victims, when the weapons of our warriors are working to protect the life of Ukraine, when our rescuers of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling and helping people, we know that Ukraine will not be broken, conquered or destroyed."

The president added that Ukraine will remain free and walk the path of freedom together with those around the world who respect it.“This choice is ours alone – and it will always be so,” he added.

Zelensky noted that today,“prayers, the pursuit of justice, and the light that symbolizes our national memory will unite the Ukrainian nation”.

“We will never forget what Ukraine had to go through. And we will definitely stop the new genocide that Russia, having inherited the crimes of totalitarianism, has brought to our land. May the memory of all the victims of the Holodomor genocide live forever! Eternal gratitude to all those who fought and are fighting for the freedom of Ukraine!” the president concluded.

As reported, this Saturday, November 25, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor.

This Day of Remembrance is celebrated annually, on the fourth Saturday of November, based on Presidential decrees of 1998 and 2007.

In the 20th century, the people of Ukraine were subjected to three Holodomors: 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and 1946-1947. The most extensive famine was that of 1932-1933 - it is referred to as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Stalinist regime.