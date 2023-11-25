By 2026, Ukraine Plans To Produce Half Of Required Nuclear Fuel - Energoatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine intends to produce 50 percent of nuclear fuel required for the operation of its nuclear power plants, while the other half will be obtained from American partners, which will effectively destroy Russia's monopoly in this field.

This was stated on Facebook by the press service of the National Atomic Energy Generating Company Energoatom , Ukrinform reports.

"According to our plans, as of 2026, thanks to our own production, Ukraine will provide itself with nuclear fuel by 50%, and the other half will be obtained from our partner Westinghouse," said Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

The company press service said Kotin visited a unique domestic production facility, which brings Ukraine closer to creating its own nuclear fuel assembly line. Progress and further development of own production will secure the ultimate withdrawal from the use of Russian technology. Ukraine is undergoing the licensing process, set to be completed this year, in order to increase the industrial output of shanks of heat-separating assemblies for nuclear reactors, which Energoatom implements using Westinghouse technology. In 2024, a similar process is scheduled for fuel cartridge heads.

"We are moving at the pace that we expected from the very start. Our next task is the construction of a new assembly line," noted Kotin.

The Energoatom president added that it is at this enterprise that Ukrainian nuclear engineers manufacture elements for the fuel, which is then used in the Soviet-era VVER-440 power units.

Own production is, among other things, about economic and security benefits. Ukraine will be less dependent on partners, additional taxes will go to the Ukrainian budget, and qualified specialists will have the opportunity to reveal their potential in modern high-tech production.

In this way, Ukraine is implementing a strategy of transition to green energy and a decarbonized future, in which the nuclear industry will play a key role, Energoatom noted.