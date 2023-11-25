Azerbaijan Army Holds Socio-Political Training Classes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of activities to enlighten military personnel,
socio-political training classes are being held in field conditions
with the Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, citing the Azerbaijan
Defense Ministry.
The classes provide detailed information about the historical
significance of the diplomatic activity of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as about the courage and bravery shown
by our heroic servicemen in military operations.
Enlightenment talks and exchange of views are held during
educational work and political informatization hours, as well as in
servicemen's leisure time. Questions of servicemen are answered and
necessary recommendations on military service are given.
