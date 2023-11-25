-->


Azerbaijan Army Holds Socio-Political Training Classes


11/25/2023 7:15:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of activities to enlighten military personnel, socio-political training classes are being held in field conditions with the Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The classes provide detailed information about the historical significance of the diplomatic activity of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as about the courage and bravery shown by our heroic servicemen in military operations.

Enlightenment talks and exchange of views are held during educational work and political informatization hours, as well as in servicemen's leisure time. Questions of servicemen are answered and necessary recommendations on military service are given.

