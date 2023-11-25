Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenian Government Must Provide Conditions For Safe And Dignified Return Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “On November 24, 2023, while responding to questions from the
public, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again
attempted to undermine our right of return. The Armenian PM
assessed the demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to
return to their home as a preparation for war. The prime minister
of Armenia, a country that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan
under the pretext of protecting the rights of Armenians in
Garabagh, sees everything through the prism of his own beliefs,”
the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.
“Unlike Armenia, which pursues a mono-ethnic policy, the
Azerbaijani state and society consider ethnic diversity a supreme
value. The government of Armenia must put an end to its racist
policy of ethnic exclusivity, respect the values of coexistence and
ethnic diversity, and provide conditions for the safe and dignified
return of the expelled Azerbaijanis to Armenia," the Community
added.
