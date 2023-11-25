Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenian Government Must Provide Conditions For Safe And Dignified Return Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “On November 24, 2023, while responding to questions from the public, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again attempted to undermine our right of return. The Armenian PM assessed the demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their home as a preparation for war. The prime minister of Armenia, a country that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan under the pretext of protecting the rights of Armenians in Garabagh, sees everything through the prism of his own beliefs,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“Unlike Armenia, which pursues a mono-ethnic policy, the Azerbaijani state and society consider ethnic diversity a supreme value. The government of Armenia must put an end to its racist policy of ethnic exclusivity, respect the values of coexistence and ethnic diversity, and provide conditions for the safe and dignified return of the expelled Azerbaijanis to Armenia," the Community added.