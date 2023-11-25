Azerbaijan To Launch“ASAN Xidmet” Center In Shusha Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The establishment of "ASAN Xidmet" center is well under way in the city of Shusha. The center will start operating there next year,” Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told journalists, Azernews reports.

“The first "ASAN Xidmet" center in the liberated areas has been opened in Aghali village of Zangilan. "ASAN Xidmet" centers are expected to operate in other liberated areas. The construction works are currently underway in those areas and it is planned to open the centers gradually after a certain stage of the construction work,” Mehdiyev added.