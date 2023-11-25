Azerbaijan To Launch“ASAN Xidmet” Center In Shusha Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The establishment of "ASAN Xidmet" center is well under way in
the city of Shusha. The center will start operating there next
year,” Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social
Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi
Mehdiyev told journalists, Azernews reports.
“The first "ASAN Xidmet" center in the liberated areas has been
opened in Aghali village of Zangilan. "ASAN Xidmet" centers are
expected to operate in other liberated areas. The construction
works are currently underway in those areas and it is planned to
open the centers gradually after a certain stage of the
construction work,” Mehdiyev added.
