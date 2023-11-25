Qatar Sends 46-Ton Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Qatar announced it has sent two planes loaded with 46-ton aid, including six ambulances and food items, to the besieged Gaza Strip via Egypt's Al-Arish City.

The aid is provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and the Ministry of Health, Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday, adding that the total planes sent to Gaza hit 16 with 579 tons.

This assistance comes within the framework of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people during these tough conditions, it noted.

On Thursday, Qatar announced dispatching an Armed Forces plane with 41 tons of food items to the Gazans via Al-Arish City. (end)

sss







MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107483760