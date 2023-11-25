OIC Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Truce, Urges Halting Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday welcomed the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, appreciating the mediation efforts of Qatar and Egypt in this regard.

It is crucial to keep exerting efforts in a bid to reach a complete halt to the brutal Israeli occupation aggression on the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, the organization said in a press release.

It underlined that it is also necessary to provide humanitarian and medical aid and basic needs to the enclave in a sustainable manner, calling on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

A humanitarian pause came into effect in the Gaza Strip early Friday following Israeli occupation aggressions on the territory since October 7, leaving over 15,000 martyrs, including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and at least 36,000 others injured.

Later in the day, 39 Palestinian detainees were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for a group of Israeli prisoners. (end)

fn







MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107483759