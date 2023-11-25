Kuwait Book Fair Lures People Of Various Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Book Fair has proven that it is a hub for literati and lovers of books and paper publications and the current edition has drawn many of this segment who have affirmed their resolve to continue attending the annual event.

Publishers partaking in the 26th book fair expressed satisfaction, in remarks to KUNA, at the high turnout and good sales, involving the educated and citizens of various ages and interests.

Ismail Al-Hufi of the Saudi "Al-Mutanabi" bookstore" said in an interview with KUNA that managers of the event succeeded in bringing in elite publishers and presenting new topics for the readers.

It is like a large library full of books on the Arabic language, philosophy, logic, sociology, education, psychology, Islamic jurisprudence and literature, he said.

Mousa Al-Mousawi from the Bahraini "Al-Fradis" publishing house said the house is participating in the exhibition for the first time, noting the eye-catching high turn-up.

Ziad Mekhalallati of the Syrian "Al-Asmaa Publishing House" affirmed keenness on regular participation in the Kuwaiti cultural event and branded sales as excellent.

Marwa Mesleh of "Al-Watad Publishing House" said the house is participating for the third time, noting her impression that many of the comers are culturally enlightened.

Idriss Al-Shalloul of the Jordanian Cultural Book Publishing House said that his house is partaking for the first time after a hiatus that began in 2011.

Owner of the Lebanese company "Turn the Big," Asmaa Habbal, said she was elated to partake in the event and advised visitors to examine arts books.