Israel Cannot Remain Above Int'l Law - Jordan FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said on Saturday that the Israeli occupation cannot remain above international law.

In a joint press conference with his Slovenian and Portuguese counterparts Tanja Vaillon and Joao Cravinho respectively, Al-Safadi said the international community must stop the escalation of Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

He called for halting the aggression on the Gaza Strip and holding Israeli occupation responsible for the war crimes it committed in Gaza, which fall under the legal term "genocide".

On his part, Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho said that diplomatic and political solutions are the only way out of the conflict in the region.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Vaillon called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and allowing as much humanitarian aid as possible to help Gazans, adding that her country shares Jordan and the world's concern regarding the developing situation in the West Bank. (end)

