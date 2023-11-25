Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3124157 RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian physician falls martyred and two others injured by Israeli occupation gunfire during a raid in Qabatiya Town in the West Bank's Jenin City, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

3124151 KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rises by 24 cents to USD 85.98 per barrel, compared to USD 85.74 pb the day before, says the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

3124169 AMMAN -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi says that the Israeli occupation cannot remain above international law.

3124159 DOHA -- Qatar announces it has sent two planes loaded with 46-ton aid, including six ambulances and food items, to the besieged Gaza Strip via Egypt's Al-Arish City. (end)

