Cold Conditions In Kashmir, Srinagar Records Minus One Deg C

Barring Kokernag, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, all other weather stations in the valley experienced sub-zero night temperatures, the MeT officials said.

The officials said Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius on Friday night down from 0.9 degree Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature on Friday night was one degree below the normal for this part of the season, they added.

The officials said the tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, another popular tourist spot, in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara town in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.5 degree Celsius, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

Kokernag town registered a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Met Office has said the weather is likely to stay partly to generally cloudy with mainly dry weather till November 28.

There are chances of light rain/snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of Kashmir on November 29-30, it said.

