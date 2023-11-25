Jewelry, Pharmaceutical Materials Pushed Growth Of National Exports...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

According to the statistics, the value of the Kingdom's exports of clothing and related accessories until end of last September 2023 amounted to about JD1.020 billion, compared to JD1.185 billion for the same period last year.Meanwhile, value of phosphate exports amounted to about JD454 million, compared to JD595 million for the same period last year.The value of the Kingdom's exports of raw potash also amounted to approximately JD515 million, compared to JD820 million for the same period last year, the official figures showed.The value of fertilizer exports stood at approximately JD782 million until the end of last September 2023, compared to JD912 million for the same period of 2022.The total value of national exports until the end of last September of 2023 went down by 2.0%, reaching JD6.272 billion, compared to JD6.402 billion for the same period last year, the data revealed.