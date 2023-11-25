JEA Chief: Promotion Of Jordanian Industry To Expand In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) has identified 9 specialized international exhibitions to take part in during 2024 by launching pavilions to enable local industrial companies to expand promotion of their products and open new, non-traditional export markets.According to JEA president, Ahmed Khudari, exhibitions, which coordination will be launched for the Kingdom's industrial companies' participation, are the Saudi Food Manufacturing Show 2024 in Riyadh that specializes in packaging and food additives, while SIAL Canada in Montreal, will feature all food sectors.In a statement to "Petra" on Saturday, he said exhibitions also include: 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City and Sial Paris 2024, which feature all food sectors, and Gulfood Green in Dubai, which focuses on the agricultural sector, vegetables and fruits.JEA, he noted, will also coordinate the companies' participation in exhibitions for desserts, snacks, and private brands, which feature all industrial and food sectors, in addition to Gulf Industrial Exhibition, which specializes in packaging and food additives, indicating that these shows will be held in Dubai.The JEA, he said, is "keen" to make more efforts to provide "strong" foundations for exporters by enabling them to increase exports of their industrial products, promoting them more widely, and enhancing their global presence, by expanding participation in specialized foreign exhibitions and diversifying sectors.Khudari said presence of Jordanian industrial companies in foreign exhibitions contributed to expand their shares in export markets, establish commercial partnerships, and open other non-traditional destinations.Presence in foreign exhibitions has begun to be reflected in exports, which began during the past few years to witness an "unprecedented" stage of growth, according to Khudari.Growth in industrial exports will have an "important" impact on the national economy and growth rates during the coming years, he pointed out.Additionally, Khudari noted industry exports from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last August amounted to JD5.4 billion, maintaining their levels during the same period in 2022, despite the decline in prices of some industrial products.