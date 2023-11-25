Al Muraikhi Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Brazil, Oman, Somalia Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Marcelo Otavio Dantas Loures da Costa, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi, and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.