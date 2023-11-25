Azerbaijani Army Holding Socio-Political Training Classes (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Socio-political
training classes are being held in field conditions with the
Azerbaijani Army's servicemen as part of activities to enlighten
military personnel, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
The classes provide detailed information about the historical
significance of the diplomatic activity of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as about the courage and bravery shown
by the country's heroic servicemen in military operations.
During educational work and political informatization, as well
as in leisure time, enlightenment talks and exchange of views are
held with servicemen, questions interesting them are answered and
necessary recommendations on military service are given.
