Turkmenistan, Nurminen Logistics Ink Memorandum On Int'l Transportation Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 25. Transport
and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan and the Finnish Nurminen
Logistics have signed a Memorandum of cooperation in the field of
international transportation, Trend reports.
The document was signed following the second day of the
Turkmenistan-Investments and Development Forum in London (UK).
Within the framework of the forum, several meetings were held
with the participation of heads of ministries and departments, as
well as the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan.
During these meetings, representatives of large British
companies expressed great interest in doing business in the
Turkmenistan's market.
Nurminen Logistics is a large Finnish logistics and transport
company specializing in providing comprehensive and efficient
solutions for the movement of goods.
The company provides logistics services, including rail
transportation, transportation of project cargo, as well as freight
forwarding and handling.
