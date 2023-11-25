Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by 13 cents (0.15 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $85.22 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $86.86 per barrel, and the minimum – $83.17 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $83.56 per barrel, which is 16 cents (0.19 percent) more from the week before. The maximum price was $85.13 per barrel, and the minimum - $81.56 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $1.4 (2.06 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $66.64 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $69.17 per barrel, and the minimum – $64.34 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by 53 cents (0.64 percent) and amounted to $81.57 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $83.33 per barrel, and the minimum – $79.48 per barrel.