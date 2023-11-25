Five Injured In Russia's Massive Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in an overnight Russian massive drone attack on the city of Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"In total, as a result of the Russian attack on the capital, five people were injured, among them - an 11-year-old child. All of them were provided with medical assistance at the scene or in the trauma center, without further hospitalization," he said .

Klitschko stressed that Kyiv city suffered the largest Russian drone attack. The air raid alert lasted for six hours. The debris of downed drones fell in five districts across the city.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the oldest victim is 65 years old. Of the five victims, three have an acute stress reaction. Two others have cut wounds to their limbs.

The administration also clarified that Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted more than 60 enemy UAVs targeting Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday.

As reported by Ukrinform, spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykhailo Shamanov said that air defense forces shot down more than 40 aerial targets flying towards Kyiv.