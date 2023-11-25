Commander Syrskyi Visits Combat Zones In Kupiansk, Bakhmut Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi has visited the areas of hostilities in the Kupiansk and Bakhmut sectors.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Syrskyi said he had met with the commanders of units and subdivisions, listened to reports on the progress of tasks, problematic issues and the ways for their solution.

According to him, the main focus was on the issues of inflicting a defeat on the enemy, comprehensively supporting the actions of Ukrainian troops and preserving soldiers' lives.

"All necessary decisions were also approved to reinforce defense in important sectors and deploy reserves," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invaders keep trying to conduct assaults in the Kupiansk and Bakhmut directions, but the Ukrainian military repels all enemy attacks.