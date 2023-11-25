Brink About Attack On Kyiv: As Temperature Drops Below Zero, Russia Cynically Sends Waves Of Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's overnight drone attack on the city of Kyiv, calling Russia's actions "cynical".
She posted this on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.
The ambassador noted that as temperatures drop below zero in Ukraine, Russia cynically sends waves of Iranian-made drones to attack the capital and the country. Read also:
Five injured
in Russia's massive drone attack on Kyiv
“Air defenses working actively in Kyiv all night long. Thank you to Ukraine's air defenders,” Brink posted.
As reported, Kyiv was subjected to Russia's massive drone attack in the early hours of Saturday. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that air defenses had intercepted more than 70 enemy Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs.
