-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani MMA Fighter Crowned World Champion


11/25/2023 5:15:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani MMA fighter Khayal Dzhaniev has become the winner of the WMC version of the Muaythai tournament held in Chelyabinsk, Russia, Azernews reports.

He secured the gold medal in the super welterweight division after defeating his Iranian rival Mojtaba Taravati.

MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107483672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search