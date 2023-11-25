Azerbaijani MMA Fighter Crowned World Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani MMA fighter Khayal Dzhaniev has become the winner of
the WMC version of the Muaythai tournament held in Chelyabinsk,
Russia, Azernews reports.
He secured the gold medal in the super welterweight division
after defeating his Iranian rival Mojtaba Taravati.
