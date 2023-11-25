Azerbaijani FM Meets With Secretary-General Of Gulf Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem
Mohamed AlBudaiwi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The discussions revolved around the issues on the current agenda
of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the GCC, as well as prospects
for the development of relations.
The two emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's participation
and close involvement in the processes in a number of GCC regional
formats, especially in cooperation mechanisms with the Central
Asian countries.
In this regard, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the
important role of the Summit of the United Nations Special Program
for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) held in Baku, as well as
the reached agreements in terms of boosting cooperation in the
region.
Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and the GCC member
states are based on historical friendship, mutual respect, support,
and solidarity, FM Bayramov emphasized that these relations give
impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation within the GCC.
The sides discussed the current situation of and prospects for
joint projects with the GCC countries in economic, energy,
transport, tourism, education and other fields.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided insight into the situation in
the region and peace prospects in the post-conflict period.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on regional
issues of mutual interest.
