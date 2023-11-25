Azerbaijan Determined To Turn Liberated Territories Into Green Energy Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's strategy of turning
the territories liberated from occupation into Green Energy Zones,
AzerEnergy has rebuilt and put into operation 6 small hydroelectric
power stations (HPP) in Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.
AzerEnergy said that in 2022 "Kalbajar-1" with a capacity of 4.4
megawatts, in 2023 " Chirag-1" with a capacity of 8.33 megawatts, "
Chirag-2" with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts, 6.33 megawatts
"Kamishli", "Soyugbulag" with a capacity of 5.3 megawatts and
"Meydan" with a capacity of 3.4 megawatts were put into operation
after reconstruction.
Currently, construction of small HPPs is underway in 4 places in
the Kalbajar district. The stations, which will be called Lower
Vang, Upper Vang, Nadirkhanli and Zar, are planned to be
commissioned in 2024.
It should be recalled that immediately after the liberation of
Kalbajar from the occupation, a high-voltage double-circuit
transmission line was built for 70 km from Dashkasan district to
Kalbajar, passing the Murov mountain at an altitude of 3500 meters.
In roadless areas where the mountains are steep, the weather is
bitterly frosty, and the snow thickness reaches 3-5 meters, anchor
posts with a height of 50 meters and a weight of 10 tons were
installed and the task was performed in unfavorable conditions. In
parallel, a 110/35/10 kilovolt digital substation was built in
Kalbajar, located in a harsh climate and difficult terrain. The
substation was inaugurated in the summer of 2021.
