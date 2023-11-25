-->


Turkish Airstrikes Hit PKK Targets In N. Iraq


11/25/2023 5:14:22 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Nov 25 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish forces conducted last night, airstrikes against 17 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, said the Defence Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said, the operation was carried out in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, and Qandil regions, hitting 19 caves, caches and shelters, believed to house senior PKK members.

It added that“many terrorists were neutralised,” without giving the exact number.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.– NNN-TRT

