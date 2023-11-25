Jordan Condemns“Racist Remarks” By Dutch Lawmaker

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 25 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, voiced yesterday, the country's condemnation and rejection of the“racist remarks” by an extremist Dutch lawmaker, who advocated for“solving Palestinian issue at the expense of Jordan.”

In a phone call with his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, Safadi denounced recent remarks made by Dutch lawmaker, Geert Wilders, who is also the leader of the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom, accusing him of“denying the inalienable right of the Palestinians to their freedom and state, on their national territory,” according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

For her part, Slot stressed her country's respect for the historic friendship between the two countries, based on mutual respect and her support for the two-state solution, as a way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieve comprehensive peace.

The Dutch minister also assured Safadi that a large majority in the Dutch House of Representatives supports the two-state solution.

The two ministers agreed to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean, in Barcelona next Monday.

Geert Wilders is seeking to form a government, as his party achieved an unexpected landslide victory in the Netherlands' elections, and secured 37 seats in the House of Representatives.

However, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said, this cannot be guaranteed success, as“many Dutch parliamentary parties have declared their refusal to enter into a coalition with him.”– NNN-PETRA

