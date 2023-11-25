77 Kuwaitis Registered At Dentistry Universities Abroad This Year -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait dispatched up to 77 students to universities for high level dentistry studies in foreign countries this year, an official of the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Simultaneously, registration for local dentistry higher studies programs has been effected as part of Kuwait dentistry board programs, said Abdulrahman Al-Fares, the assistant undersecretary for administrative affairs at the Ministry of Health, in a statement he addressed on behalf of the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi at the 23rd Kuwait Dental Conference.

Also at the domestic level, there has been expansion of specialization programs for orthodontics, gum treatment and artificial teeth.

Among the tangible accomplishments are the electronic link-up among dentistry clinics, medical centers and hospitals, Al-Fares said, also indicating that the inauguration of Taimaa dentistry center that features 18 clinics.

On future plans, Al-Fares revealed that a center for children teeth treatment would be open in Al-Jahraa district within weeks.

Elsewhere, renovation and equipping are underway to open Al-Assima dentistry program center in Dahiat Abdullah Al-Salem district. Moreover, the MoH is following up on the renovation of Sabah Al-Ahmad dentistry center that would comprise up to 41 clinics, he said, disclosing that its inauguration would be early next year.

For his part, the conference chairperson and the head of the Kuwaiti Dental Association Dr. Mohammad Dashti said in his lecture that the conference drew 2,000 dentists and 70 local and foreign lecturers. Many affiliated workshops would be held on its margins.

He revealed that up to 500 dentistry students graduate in Kuwait every year, indicating the need for their regular training.

Orthodontist Dr. Mubarak Al-Saeed said Kuwait is among the advanced nations in dentistry, expressing gratitude to the leadership for dispatching students to top dentistry universities abroad.

He has affirmed that high and digital technology have been widely applied in the sector. (end)

mrf











MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107483646