Day Two Of Truce To See 13 More Israeli Captives Released From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Day two of the truce in Gaza will see the same number of Israeli captives, which is 13, to be released at 4pm local time.

Al Jazeera reported this adding that the Israeli prime minister's office has confirmed that they received the list of names of those expected to be released from the Gaza Strip, and they have notified those families.

The Red Cross will facilitate the transfer to the Rafah Crossing where the captives will then go into the hands of the Israeli military. They will go to an airbase in southern Israel for an initial medical check and they will then be flown by helicopter to several different hospitals around Tel Aviv.

While there is a sigh of relief on day two of this ceasefire, there is still anguish as the deal is only for four days.