LIVE UPDATES: Day Two Of Truce To See 13 More Israeli Captives Released From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Thirty nine Palestinians and 13 Israelis were welcomed home after the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza began on Friday, November 24, 2023. Palestinians in Gaza enjoyed a night free from bombardment though uncertainity remains at what follows the truce. As the day two of truce begins, watch this page for more live updates.

[12:05pm Doha Time] Aid, fuel continue to flow in Gaza on second day of humanitarian pause

The humanitarian pause allows for a larger flow of trucks loaded with relief supplies and fuel continuing through the Rafah border crossing. Read more here

Men carry empty gas canisters to be filled with cooking gas from a tank that entered the Palestinian enclave on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Said Khatib / AFP)

[11:50 am Doha Time] Israel to release 14 hostages, 42 prisoners under truce deal

Israeli authorities said that 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip would be released on Saturday, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of a truce deal.

[9:45 Doha Time] UN distributes humanitarian aid in northern Gaza for first time

A number of humanitarian aid and trucks have been delivered to the northern Gaza Strip [by the United Nations] in order to be distributed for people trapped in the north of the territory.

This is the first time that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the north of the Gaza Strip as the Israeli occupation did not allow for the UN or for any other international organisations to distribute humanitarian aid to this area which is considered to be a battle zone for the Israeli forces.

These people have been running low in food and water and even hospitals in northern Gaza did not receive any medical aid throughout the weeks of fighting. The UN is distributing this aid for people taking shelter inside its school and they're trying to guarantee that all people in the north will have access to humanitarian aid.

The amount that entered and is expected to enter is still partially limited with the needs of the Gaza Strip.

[7:30am Doha Time] Day two to see 13 more Israeli captives released from Gaza

Day two of the truce in Gaza will see the same number of Israeli captives, which is 13, to be released at 4pm local time.

Al Jazeera reported this adding that the Israeli prime minister's office has confirmed that they received the list of names of those expected to be released from the Gaza Strip, and they have notified those families. Read more here

[6:30am Doha Time] WHO voices concern over fate of Gaza hospital chief

The World Health Organization voiced concern on Friday about the fate of the head of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, whom Israeli forces detained over the facility's alleged use by Hamas.

The WHO said in a statement that the chief of the biggest hospital in the besieged Palestinian territory had been arrested on Wednesday along with five other health workers, while they were taking part in a UN mission to evacuate patients. Read more here