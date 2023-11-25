Al Shamal Beat 10-Man Qatar SC Al Ahli Blank Al Markhiya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shamal clinched their second consecutive triumph in the Expo Stars League, defeating Qatar SC 2-0 at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, yesterday.

Faisal Mohammad Azadi secured an early lead for Al Shamal in the fourth minute with a well-placed header before Iran international Omid Ebrahimi further solidified the lead with a powerful shot in the 34th minute, adding to Qatar SC's woes after they were reduced to 10 men in as early as 24th minute.

Their Cameroonian midfielder Raoul Sanda was shown a red card in the 24th minute of the match and it made things difficult for Qatar SC.

Qatar SC failed to mount a comeback despite several attempts while Al Shamal's defence proved too good to breach. Al Shamal could well have made it 3-0 when substitute Fahad Waad sent in an inviting cross from the left, but none of their three players could find to make a connection in front of the goal.

Later, at the Grand Hamad Stadium, Al Ahli clinched their third win in the season when they defeated Al Markhiya 2-0. Abdulrasheed Umaru (20) and Yazan Al Naimat (33) produced two fabulous goals for Al Ahli and to which Al Markhiya, despite their trying efforts, could not find any answer. Al Ahli's win took their tally to nine points, while Al Markhiya remained on three points.

RESULTS

Al Shamal 2-0 Qatar SC

Al Ahli 2-0 Al MArkhiya

TODAY

Al Arabi vs Al Wakrah at Grand Hamad Stadium (5:30pm)

Umm Salal vs Al Gharafa at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium (5:30pm)

Muaither vs Al Rayyan at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (7:30pm)