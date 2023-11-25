Dr. Nasser Elected Chair Of Unesco Committee On Conventions And Recommendations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) elected Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to Unesco H E Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab as Chairman of the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations of the Unesco Executive Board for the period from 2023 to 2025.

This election was by acclamation on the part of all member states of the Executive Board, reflecting the status of the State of Qatar at the international level, and Unesco in particular, represented in its endeavours to promote mutual understanding and coexistence and consolidate the concept of peace through education and culture.

The powers of the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations are to study all issues related to the application of Unesco's normative instruments, such as conventions and recommendations which are entrusted to the Executive Board. It receives and examines reports from member states on the application of Unesco conventions and recommendations.