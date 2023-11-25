Ooredoo Delivers High-Speed Connectivity At Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The recent Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023, held at the Lusail International Circuit from November 17 to 19, was not just a thrilling, high-octane racing event but also a winning showcase of the high-speed capabilities of Ooredoo's network-Qatar's leading telecommunications company.

More than 30,000 spectators gathered at the iconic circuit and enjoyed an enhanced and upgraded digital experience, thanks to Ooredoo's cutting-edge 4G and 5G solutions. With dedicated networks for the grandstands, VVIP building, VIP Majlis, media centre, pit, and team hospitality areas, Ooredoo ensured that both fans and competitors stayed connected at top-gear speeds throughout the event. Over three action-packed days, an incredible 90K voice calls + 6.5 TB of mobile data traffic raced through Ooredoo's powerful network.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, said,“Our goal at Ooredoo is to provide unparalleled digital experiences that complement the excitement of such world-class competitions. The Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 was an excellent opportunity for us to display our network's capability in handling large-scale events, ensuring every moment was shared and enjoyed in real-time.”

The Grand Prix of Qatar, a marquee event on the MotoGP calendar, has been a staple at the Lusail circuit since its inaugural race in October 2004. The circuit gained historical significance in 2008 by hosting the first-ever floodlit Grand Prix in MotoGP World Championship history.

For this year's event, Ooredoo's comprehensive network infrastructure included the strategic placement of dual-beam antennas and dedicated macro sites, providing additional network capacity to accommodate the event's high demand meticulous planning and execution of the setup underscored Ooredoo's commitment to delivering a seamless user experience in even the most challenging of circumstances.