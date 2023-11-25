Education Above All Foundation Holds Event In Support For Children Of Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All Foundation (EAA), one of the largest global institutions in development and education held an event yesterday (Friday) in solidarity and support for the children of Gaza.

The event 'Children Above All” held at Oxygen Park in Education City aimed at raising awareness about the plight of children affected by the Gaza war, provide essential support, and honour the lives tragically lost.



The event brought the community together, engage in sports and social activities, raise funds, and show support for the noble cause.

Participants observed a moment of silence commemorate the lives of children lost in Gaza.

They also took part in 'Children Above All -March of Peace' and expressed themselves through art and craft pavilion and signed the EAA pledge books.

The event also featured school sports competitions, and volunteer opportunities for organisations, making it a meaningful and impactful day for all involved.