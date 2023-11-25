Mint Explainer: Why Are The RBI Governor And Finance Minister Telling Non-Bank Lenders To Be Cautious?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) and small finance banks should be cautious while lending. The previous day, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said these lenders should diversify their sources of funding and not rely too much on bank loans. Mint looks at why the minister and the regulator are cautioning NBFCs.
