39 Palestinian Prisoners Released From Israeli Prison

GAZA, Nov 25 (NNN-WAFA) – Buses carrying about 39 Palestinian prisoners, departed last night, from the Israeli Ofer prison, which is located near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The 39 Palestinians, comprising of 24 women and 15 minors, were released as part of a Qatar-mediated truce deal between Israel and Hamas, local media reported, referring to the first temporary humanitarian truce between the two warring parties in the Gaza Strip, which entered into force at 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) yesterday.

Under the four-day ceasefire deal, Hamas would release at least 50 hostages from Gaza, in exchange for some 150 Palestinian detainees, freed from Israeli jails.

Also yesterday, the first group of 13 Israeli hostages, all children and women, were sent to Egypt from Gaza.

Israeli media reported that army helicopters took off from the Hatzeri base to receive them from the Egyptian side.

After initial reception procedures, the hostages were transferred to hospitals, to reunite with their family members.

Israeli troops have been conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, in retaliation for a surprise attack staged by Hamas.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli strikes in Gaza has exceeded 14,000, so far, according to the media office in Gaza.– NNN-WAFA