President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Chairman Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina


11/25/2023 3:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. Chairman,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have good traditions. I believe that our joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand our cooperation in all areas will further contribute to the prosperity of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your activities, and the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina ever-lasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

