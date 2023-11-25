President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Chairman Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and
Herzegovina Željko Komšić, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. Chairman,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and
your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of
Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Bosnia and Herzegovina have good traditions. I believe that our
joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand our
cooperation in all areas will further contribute to the prosperity
of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and
success in your activities, and the friendly people of Bosnia and
Herzegovina ever-lasting peace and prosperity," the letter
said.
