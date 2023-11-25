Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroyed 71 Out Of 75 Enemy Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 25, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 71 out of about 75 enemy Shahed-131/136 combat drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, Russia launched a record number of combat UAVs at Ukraine overnight Saturday. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 71 out of about 75 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs launched by the Russian invaders at Ukraine.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk thanked everyone for the defense last night, especially noting the combat work of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. They accounted for almost 40% of the targets intercepted.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, according to spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykhailo Shamanov, air defense forces shot down more than 40 aerial targets flying toward Kyiv in the early hours of November 25.