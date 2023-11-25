Final Workshop Of REGEX 2023 Exercise Wraps Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Armed Forces, represented by the Joint Warfare Training Centre, concluded the sixth and final workshop of the REGEX 2023 exercise, under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Staff H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

Hosted by the State of Qatar this year and saw the participation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in addition to 14 countries, the workshop aimed at building a network of strategic relations and cooperation between countries and training on procedures for preparing exercises in accordance with NATO standards to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces and achieve international peace and stability.