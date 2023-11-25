-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of Labour, Libyan Counterpart Discuss Ways To Boost Cooperation


11/25/2023 2:18:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with H E Ali Al Abed, who is the Minister of Labour, Rehabilitation and Civil Service of the Government of National Unity in Libya, on the sidelines of the fifth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku. During the meeting, ways to enhance joint cooperation were discussed, especially in the areas of the labour sector, and the Qatari experience in improving the work environment was reviewed.

MENAFN25112023000063011010ID1107483364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search