Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Takes Strides In Community Health With Free Diabetes Awareness Health Camps

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, November 24, 2023 - Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, took a significant step towards community health by organizing free diabetes awareness health camps on the 22nd and 24th of November. The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Community Medicine, targeted residents of Pimpri Chinchwad and the rural area of Alandi region in Pune. Additionally, on November 23rd, the medical college observed Diabetes Day as an initiative by the Pediatric Endocrinology Team from the Department of Pediatrics. The day saw the inauguration of a "Parent Support Group" for parents of children with Type 1 diabetes.



The Chief Guest for the Parent Support Group inauguration was Subhashini Naorem, CEO of Nityaasha Foundation. Dr. Shailaja Mane, Head of the Department of Pediatrics, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, delivered a thoughtful talk, emphasizing the control of diabetes through the right food intake and the institution's continuous support for guidance. Dr. Supriya Gupte and Dr. Sajili Mehta, Pediatric Endocrinologists at D.Y. Patil Medical College, shared their expertise by offering guidance and addressing queries from concerned parents during the event.



Mrs. Vaishali Madkaikar a renowned Nutritionist along with a team of dieticians, offered valuable guidance to parents on selecting suitable foods, ensuring proper nutrition, and determining appropriate portion sizes for children with diabetes during the event.



The health camps at Pimpri Chinchwad and Alandi regions featured screening sessions covering RBS, HbA1C, BP, and BMI tests. Dr. Anu Gaikwad, Professor and Head of Dept of Geriatric Medicine, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre and Dr. Hetal Rathod, Professor and Head of Dept of Community Medicine, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, addressed the residents during the sessions. Dr. Gaikwad provided insights into the reasons behind diabetes, its types, the effectiveness of early detection, and the role of induced drugs. He also shared his experiences from the OPD with diabetes patients.



During the session, Dr. Anu Gaikwad said, "Lifestyle and stress are major concerns for diabetes today. However, by adopting healthy habits such as consuming the right portions of green vegetables and fruits, engaging in regular walking and cycling, maintaining weight, and taking adequate rest, diabetes can be effectively controlled. It is imperative for individuals to prioritize their well-being through simple yet impactful lifestyle modifications, fostering a proactive approach to managing their health. Small changes in daily routines can have a significant cumulative effect, contributing not only to diabetes control but also to overall physical and mental well-being."



Dr. Hetal Rathod highlighted the rising impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in younger individuals, stressing the need for early prevention through healthier lifestyles, exercise, balanced diets, and reduced tobacco/alcohol consumption.



Dr. Amitav Banerjee, Professor of Community Medicine and Chief Editor of the Medical Journal of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth., said, "Emerging lifestyle patterns in economies like India are favoring sedentary habits, driving up obesity rates, and elevating the risk of diabetes at younger ages. Specific genetic factors in Indians make them more susceptible to diabetes, marking a critical health challenge that cannot be overlooked."



In addition to the health camps, the Department of Community Medicine interns presented a Nukkad Natak (street play) themed 'Insights on Diabetes Care.' The play delved into the complications, symptoms, and preventive measures essential for diabetic patients.



Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College remains committed to community well-being through such initiatives, contributing to the broader effort to raise awareness about diabetes and encourage healthier lifestyles.







About Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre:



Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune is one of Maharashtra's leading multi-specialty hospitals with various Centres of Excellence. The hospital is spread over a sprawling 8,27,702 sq. ft. and is well-equipped with state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and life-saving latest medical technology. With 2000+ beds dedicated to different Specialties and Superspecialities, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Center, Pune follows



international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 15th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).



Some of India's finest and highly acclaimed doctors are associated with the hospital today. We provide a wide range of healthcare services – diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic, which are supported by a strong foundation of hospital services and infrastructure including 175 ICU beds, 30+ modular operation theatres, 20+ Specialty and Super Specialty OPDs, 3 Tesla-Vida MRI scanners and a Hi-Tech Robotic Surgery Centre, which includes the Da Vinci Xi robot with dual operating consoles and a Robot for Joint Replacement surgeries. We have one of India's most advanced IVF Centres. We also have dedicated corporate programs and a Wellness Clinic offering various packages and services in diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic healthcare for national and international patients.

